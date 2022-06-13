CosRx

Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask

Revitalise dull and tired-looking skin with the COSRX Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask. This overnight mask uses 68% rice extract to nourish and brighten skin while hydrating with a creamy, non-greasy formula. Leave on overnight and awaken with fresh and plump-looking skin. What are the key features and benefits of the COSRX Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask? Brightens and softens dull, flaky skin Leaves skin smooth and brightened Works overnight Nourishes and hydrates the skin Formulated with 68% rice extract and niacinamide Creamy, non-greasy texture Tube packaging What are the key ingredients of the COSRX Rice Mask? Rice Extract Known for its brightening and hydrating properties, rice extract can improve the appearance of skin tone and dark spots while reviving dull-looking skin. How do you use the COSRX Rice Spa Mask? The COSRX Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask is designed to be used as the last step in your nighttime skincare routine. Apply a generous amount onto your face and leave overnight, washing off any residue in the morning.