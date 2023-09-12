Sheridan

Ultimate Luxury Pillow Twin Pack

$174.99 $122.49

Buy Now Review It

At Sheridan

Luxuriously soft and comfortable with a breathable cotton percale cover, our Ultimate Luxury Twin Pack offers medium support. Filled with 100% polyester featuring an antibacterial treatment, this pack comes with two pillows. Finished with smooth sateen piping, for a premium design. Polyester pillows offer plush support for the head and can be machine washed for easy care. Cover: 100% cotton percale with Sheridan 'S' logo feature Fill: 100% polyester with antibacterial treatment Piping: 55% polyester, 45% cotton satin cover with internal cord Unsure which pillow is best suited to you? Visit our Pillow Buying Guide to find your perfect pillow. Note: For health and hygiene reasons, pillows, quilts, underlays, bed toppers, mattress and pillow protectors cannot be returned for a refund or exchange unless faulty or not as ordered. Product Code: SJ26 Fibre Content: 100% Cotton Cover with 100% Polyester Fill Designed in: Australia Made in: China Cover Material: 100% Cotton Percale