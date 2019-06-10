Becca

Ultimate Lipstick Love

£20.00

From BECCA, with Love… Lipstick – this creamy bullet is about to become your new make up obsession. Why? For one, there are a whopping 30 shades to choose between, from soft nudes to warm reds, meaning there’s an abundance of ways to customise your lip look. For another, hydration powerhouse hyaluronic acid combines with nourishing avocado and olive oils to lend a moisturising texture that’s comfortable to wear – and kiss-ready at that. It only gets better – this long-lasting lipstick stays put for up to eight hours, taking you through the day or night. Shades range from neutral nudes such as pinky beige ‘Mocha’ and neutral cinnamon ‘Taupe’, through to warm reds like brick-hued ‘Rouge’ and deep ‘Ember’, via bright berries and rosy tones.