Becca

Ultimate Lipstick Love

$24.00

The ultra-creamy formula delivers instant moisture and 8-hour wear, with pure colour in one swipe. Hyaluronic acid hydrates and instantly smooths the look of lips while softening immediately and all day with a satin finish. This moisturizing lipstick is non-drying and colour-true all day, without flaking or bleeding. Housed in a luxe lipstick case with a secure, magnetic closure, it ensures that you never waste a bit of pure, light-reflecting colour. undertone key: (W) – Warm (C) – Cool (N) - Neutral nudes + browns: Dune (N) - neutral soft peach Bare (W) – warm light pinky beige Sugar (C) – cool light pinky beige Tawny (N) - neutral light caramel Dusk (W) – warm pink chai Mocha (N) – neutral pinky beige Taupe (N) – neutral cinnamon Burgundy (N) - neutral spiced rose Souffle (C) – cool cocoa pink Sable (W) – warm red brown Rouge (W) - warm brick red Chocolate (N) - neutral cherry cocoa pinks: Tulip (W) – warm pinky coral Blush (W) – warm peachy pink Flamingo (C) – cool bright pink Sweetener (C) – cool bright fuchsia Petal (C) – cool rosebud Sorbet (C) – cool medium pink Sundae (C) – cool blue pink Melon (N) – neutral yellow pink mauves + berries: Truffle (W) – warm rosy nude Orchid (C) – cool pinky plum Mauve (C) – cool dusty rose Hibiscus (C) – cool bright plum Merlot (C) – cool red berry Maroon (C) – cool deep plum corals + reds: Poppy (W) - warm coral red Blaze (C) – cool pinky coral Nectar (W) – warm bright coral Flame (W) – warm orange red Crimson (W) - warm bright red Candy Apple (C) – cool blue red Tangy (W) – warm true red Scarlet (W) warm true red Ruby (C) – cool dazzling red Cherry (C) - cool vibrant red Ember (W) - warm deep red Garnet (C) - cool rich red Rosewood (W) – warm rich rose Cranberry (N) – neutral cool red How to use: Apply Ultimate Lipstick Love to your lips directly from the bullet. Start from the center of the cupid’s bow, smoothing towards the outer corners, or start from the outer corners meeting in the middle of the cupid’s bow. Then, apply to the bottom lip, corner-to-corner. Rub lips together to distribute colour evenly. Trace lips with Ultimate Lip Definer to define your lips and create the perfect base for lipstick application. Formulated without: parabens, silicone, sulfates, mineral oil. BECCA Cosmetics is cruelty-free and PETA certified.