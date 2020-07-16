Kan Jam

Ultimate Disc Game

$64.48

The Kan Jam Ultimate Disc Game is a fun way to spend your time outdoors. You need four people to play in teams of two. This outdoor sports game includes a goal with an open top as well as a side slot. Depending on how you strike the goal, or if you manage to make the disc in through the slot, you score points or win instantly. Your teammate stands behind the goal and slaps the disc back towards it if you miss, potentially giving you more points. This outdoor sports game is available in various colors, including glow-in-the-dark for playing at night.