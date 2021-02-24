Becca

A lightweight, full-coverage foundation with 24-hour wear. A balance of water and concentrated pigments give skin a flexible, natural finish that is water- and transfer-resistant. Camouflage acne, redness, hyperpigmentation, and discolouration with breathable coverage that won’t clog pores. Non-acnegenic and dermatologically tested for all skin tones and skin types. Available in 42 shades with an equal balance of undertones, 96% of consumers found their foundation match*. Get lightweight, full-coverage wear that stays flawless every day. *ELC Sensory Study, March 2019. Out of 199 consumers. Expertly developed with a balanced range of warm, cool and neutral undertones, our evenly balanced shade range covers the lightest to the deepest skin tones. How to Find Your Perfect Foundation Match: Step 1: Find your shade level, 1 = Fair, 2 = Light, 3 = Medium, 4 = Tan, 5 = Dark, 6 = Deep. Step 2: Identify your undertone using the below test: Look best in Bright White? Your undertone is COOL. Look best in Cream? Your undertone is WARM. Look best in Bright White & Cream? Your undertone is NEUTRAL. Step 3: Choose your preferred shade from your level x undertone combination. FAIR Shell 1W1 – very fair beige with golden, warm undertones Linen 1N1 – very fair beige with neutral undertones Alabaster 1C1 – very fair beige with rosy, cool undertones Porcelain 1N2 – fair beige with peachy, neutral undertones Ivory 1C2 – fair beige with rosy, cool undertones Sand 1W2 – fair beige with golden, warm undertones Cashmere 1N3 – fair to light beige with neutral undertones LIGHT Vanilla 2W1 – light beige with golden, warm undertones Bisque 2C1 – light beige with rosy, cool undertones Cashew 2N1 – light beige with neutral undertones Teak 2C2 – light to medium beige with peachy, cool undertones Desert 2N2 – light to medium beige with neutral undertones Buff 2W2 – light to medium beige with golden, warm undertones MEDIUM Buttercup 3W1 – medium beige with golden, warm undertones Camel 3N1 – medium pinky beige with neutral undertones Noisette 3N2 – medium peachy beige with neutral undertones Pebble 3C1 – medium beige with rosy, cool undertones Driftwood 3W2 – medium olive with warm undertones Cassava 3C2 – medium tawny beige with rosy, cool undertones Khaki 3N3 – medium to tan beige with neutral undertones Olive 3W3 – medium to tan olive with warm undertones TAN Hazel 4W1 – tan caramel with golden, warm undertones Fawn 4C1 – tan bronze with rosy, cool undertones Bamboo 4W2 – very tan with golden, warm undertones Tan 4N1 – peachy tan with neutral undertones Café 4N2 – very golden tan with neutral undertones Sepia 4C2 – very tan bronze with cool undertones DARK Amber 5W1 – dark peach with warm undertones Maple 5W2 – very dark auburn with warm undertones Terracotta 5N1 – dark caramel with neutral undertones Cardamom 5W3 – dark to deep bronze with warm undertones Coconut 5W4 – dark to deep auburn with peachy, warm undertones Walnut 5C1 – dark auburn with cool undertones Mocha 5N2 – very dark coffee with neutral undertones DEEP Clove 6W1 – deep bronze with warm undertones Truffle 6W2 – very deep coffee with warm undertones Espresso 6N1 – deep caramel with neutral undertones Sienna 6N2 – very deep auburn with neutral undertones Mahogany 6C1 – deep auburn with cool undertones Tonka 6W3 – deepest mahogany with warm undertones Cacao 6C2 – very deep espresso with cool undertones Chestnut 6C3 – deepest, rich espresso with cool undertones Shade Updates: Espresso (previously Mink), Driftwood (previously Nude), Maple (previously Tobacco) How To Use: After moisturizing, apply your favorite BECCA primer to prep the skin. Using your preferred foundation brush or damp sponge, apply a pea-sized amount of foundation to center of the face and blend outwards. In a consumer sensory study, the following results were observed: 96% of consumers found their perfect foundation shade match 92% of consumers stated it instantly provided full coverage without a heavy look or feel 92% of consumers stated it instantly left their skin feeling comfortable 92% of consumers stated it instantly provided an undetectable, natural finish Use with: For a smooth, diffused finish, dust with Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder to instantly set and refresh skin. Free of: Animal By-Product, Parabens, Gluten, Alcohol, Artificial Fragrance, Polyethylene Glycol, Sulfates, Mineral Oil, Chemical SPF, Microbeads, Triclosan, Triclocarbon, Phthalates, Coal Tar & Propylene Glycol. This product is vegan. BECCA is cruelty-free and PETA certified.