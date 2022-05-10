Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Garnier
Ultimate Blends Hair Food Banana Shampoo
£5.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Superdrug
Ultimate Blends Hair Food Banana Shampoo
Need a few alternatives?
Nurture
Nurture Hydrating Conditioner
BUY
$18.00
SpaceNK
JVN Hair
Nurture Hydrating Shampoo
BUY
$18.00
Sephora
JVN Hair
Nurture Hydrating Shampoo
BUY
$18.00
JVN Hair
The Ordinary
4% Sulphate Cleanser For Body And Hair
BUY
£6.80
Boots
More from Garnier
Garnier
Delicate Oat Milk Shampoo For Sensitive Scalp
BUY
£2.00
Boots
Garnier
Garnier Skinactive Micellar Cleansing Water
BUY
$11.99
$19.95
Chemist Warehouse
Garnier
Skinactive Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1 Cleanser & Makeup Remover
BUY
$10.49
Ulta
Garnier
Skin Active 3-in-1 Hydrating Aloe Water Jelly
BUY
£12.99
LookFantastic
More from Hair Care
Nurture
Nurture Hydrating Conditioner
BUY
$18.00
SpaceNK
JVN Hair
Nurture Hydrating Shampoo
BUY
$18.00
Sephora
JVN Hair
Nurture Hydrating Shampoo
BUY
$18.00
JVN Hair
The Ordinary
4% Sulphate Cleanser For Body And Hair
BUY
£6.80
Boots
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted