Compartes

Ultimate 24 Chocolate Bar Gift Set

$250.00

Buy Now Review It

At Compartes

This beautiful gorgeous box features 24 stunning gourmet chocolate bars all handmade by Compartes Chocolatier in Los Angeles featuring bold eye catching visuals on the covers and bars hand stuffed with ingredients like real chunks of Donuts, homemade Brownies, Lucky Charms cereal, Lavender, Rosé wine, Campfire Smores, California Love, Matcha Green Tea, Rocky Road, Chilli Pepper, Apple Pie and many more! Chocolate + Art reinvented: there’s nothing better! 24 various bars including our most popular, in our gorgeous keepsake huge black chocolate gift box with 24 selections of bars! Handmade in our Los Angeles chocolate kitchens.