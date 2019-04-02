Search
Ikea

Ulriksberg Armchair, Rattan, Anthracite

$99.00
At Ikea
Made of hand-woven rattan, a living material that makes each armchair unique. It's airy, comfortable to sit in and easy to move around thanks to its low weight. A great way to invite nature into your home.
