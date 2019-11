Bric's

Ulisse 30″ Expandable Spinner

$398.00 $198.99

Dimensions: 21"L x 12"W x 30"H Spinner weight: 10.5 lbs. 2" expandable zipper Double deck interior organization with 2 zippered pockets, shoes/laundry bag Recessed double spinner wheels with customized cap Built-in TSA-approved secure combination locks USB connection for battery pack Hidden name tag Manufacturer's 5-year limited warranty Imported