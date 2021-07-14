Optoma

Uhd50x True 4k Uhd Projector

TRUE 4K ULTRA HD: Experience high-quality home cinema feel with 4K Ultra HD with 8.3 million distinct addressable on-screen pixels LAG-FREE GAMING: Introducing the world's first ultra-fast 240Hz gaming projector enabling blur-free visuals and unparalleled smoothness––combined with Enhanced Gaming Mode to produce a 16ms response time, or 26ms at 4K UHD for the lowest input lag on a 4K projector HDR & HLG COMPATIBLE: Enjoy brigher whites and deeper black levels for an enhanced viewing experience of images and videos, enabled by HDR10 & HLG technologies DYNAMIC BLACK: Dynamic Black technology provides more depth to the image by smoothing lamp output to create a high contrast ratio (500,000:1); bright scenes appear clear while dark scenes remain detailed FLEXIBLE INSTALLATION: Whether ceiling mounted or placed on a table, get the picture just right with 1.3X zoom, 5-15% vertical lens shift and ±40° keystone correction CRISP, COLORFUL PICTURE: UltraDetail technology ensures enhanced image sharpness with a higher frame rate to deliver a crystal clear picture; RGBWRGBW 8 segment color wheel increases the color ratio for richer, vivid and cinematic image ULTRA-BRIGHT: Enjoy 3,400 lumens of brightness in your home theater room, family room, gaming room – or even outdoors for backyad movie nights Supercharge your huge-screen experience with the 3,400 lumens, 4K UHD Optoma UHD50X projector. Engineered for movies and gaming, the UHD50X delivers incredible details and vibrant colors that brings the cinematic experience home. Enhanced Gaming Mode reduces input lag down to 16ms at 1080p 240 Hz for lag-free input response. The Optoma UHD50X has the quickest input response time at 4K UHD resolutions for a projector – 25ms – letting gamers decide if they want a competitive advantage at 1080p or incredible detail and 4K UHD resolutions. PC gamers can take advantage of the ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate for blur-free visuals with outstanding smoothness while consoles can opt for 1080p 120 Hz or 4K UHD 60 Hz game play. Compatibility with the HDR10 and HLG content ensures the Optoma UHD50X renders vivid 4K UHD content. Optoma HDR tone mapping combined with dynamic contrast presents an optimized image with brighter whites, deeper black levels and realistic colors that jump off the screen for an immersive visual experience. HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 support ensures connectivity to the latest 4K UHD devices while a 12V trigger enables control of motorized screens. Up to 15,000-hour lamp life delivers many years of use with minimal maintenance when using Dynamic mode.