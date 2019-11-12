Optoma

Uhd50 True 4k Ultra High Definition Dlp Home Theater Projector

Transform your living room into a high-quality home cinema with the affordable Optoma UHD50 4K UHD home theater projector. Its high 4K UHD resolution, 2,400 lumens of brightness, wide color gamut support and up to 500,000:1 contrast ratio combined with HDR compatibility delivers amazing detail, clarity and vibrant colors that bring your favorite Hollywood blockbusters and games to life. The latest Texas Instruments 4K UHD DLP chipset with high-performance DMD and XPR video processing technology forms the heart of the Optoma UHD50 and meets the CTA’s definition of 4K Ultra HD. This innovative fast-switching technology displays 8.3-million simultaneous distinct pixels at screen sizes up to 140-inches for immersive home cinematic experiences.