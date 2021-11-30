Ugg

Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper

$99.95

100% Sheepskin Imported Dyed Sheep Fur (Fur Origin: Australia/United Kingdom/Ireland/United States/Spain) Rubber sole Shaft measures approximately not_applicable from arch Heel measures approximately 1.5" Boot opening measures approximately 2" around Combining slipper and sandal into a cozy statement shoe, the Fluff Yeah is as good as it sounds and as soft as it looks. Featuring plush sheepskin with a lightweight platform to keep things airy, this standout slide pairs perfectly with midi dresses or your favorite jeans. This product was made in a factory that supports women in our supply chain with the help of HERproject, a collaborative initiative that creates partnerships with brands like ours to empower and educate women in the workplace.