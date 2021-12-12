Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Ugg
Ugg Oh Fluffita Slingback Slippers
$110.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Macy's
Fluffy sheepskin hugs every step in the fresh, comfy design of the Oh Fluffita slippers from UGG®. 1-3/4" heel Round-toe slip-on slingback slippers Pieced, dyed genuine sheepskin
Need a few alternatives?
Ugg
Oh Fluffita Slingback Slippers
BUY
$110.00
Macy's
RockDove
Nomad Slipper With Memory Foam
BUY
$29.99
Amazon
Gucci
Harald Horsebit Platform Loafer
BUY
$1100.00
Nordstrom
Coach
Rachelle Quilted Slipper
BUY
$73.00
$145.00
Nordstrom
More from Ugg
Ugg
Classic Ii Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot
BUY
$170.00
Nordstrom
Ugg
Women's Scuffette Suede & Sheepskin Slippers
BUY
$105.00
Hudson's Bay
Ugg
Duffield Eye Mask, Pouch & Blanket Travel Set
BUY
$98.00
Nordstrom
Ugg
Fluff Yeah Slide
BUY
$99.95
Zappos
More from Flats
Ugg
Oh Fluffita Slingback Slippers
BUY
$110.00
Macy's
RockDove
Nomad Slipper With Memory Foam
BUY
$29.99
Amazon
Gucci
Harald Horsebit Platform Loafer
BUY
$1100.00
Nordstrom
Coach
Rachelle Quilted Slipper
BUY
$73.00
$145.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted