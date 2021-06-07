Ugg

Ugg Men’s Wainscott Flip Flop

$99.95

100% Leather Made in USA or Imported Rubber sole Full-grain leather upper Leather lining Dual density foam footbed Treadlite by UGG outsole for comfort Leather sockliner Luxurious from top to bottom, the Wainscott offers craftsmanship you can feel. Made from supple full-grain leather that's veg-tanned and hand-polished with natural waxes, this refined sandal only gets softer and more beautiful with use. Featuring a breathable flip-flop silhouette that's perfect for warm weather, the straps and lining are joined using a stitch-free technique that prevents potential discomfort from rubbing. Adding a footbed made of dual-density foam, the step-in feel is amazingly soft underfoot with a Treadlite by UGG™ outsole for lightweight-yet-durable cushioning that travels anywhere.