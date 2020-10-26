United States
Ugg
Ugg Classic Sherpa Throw Blanket In Ceramic
$49.99
At Bed Bath and Beyond
Details Introduce style and comfort to your home with the UGG Melange Classic Sherpa Throw Blanket. Featuring a unique melange pattern and a sherpa reverse for added comfort. Cozy up in your bed or on the couch on a cold winter night. Fun melange pattern Reverses to a cozy sherpa side for extra warmth 100% polyester sherpa Machine wash Measures 50" W x 70" L Imported skuId : 61874855