uberlube

Uberlube Silicone Lubricant

$29.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

Get Slick With The Ultimate Luxury Lube! Feel pure silicone bliss with the most luxurious lubricant available – Überlube! Made from a superior blend of ingredients including skin-soothing Vitamin E, this lube goes on just like natural moisture yet lasts long. Just a few drops from the no-drip toughened glass bottle makes any sensual encounter mind-blowingly slick. • Überlube Silicone Lubricant • Thin and slippery silicone formulation • Feels like the body’s real moisture • Reduces friction without reducing sensation • Stays slippery longer for lasting pleasure • Includes Vitamin E to pamper skin • Convenient 1.69 fl oz size • In a travely-friendly toughened glass bottle Whether you keep it for the nightstand or slip it into your gym bag, this elegant glass bottle is ready to deliver all the slickness you need! Just drizzle a few drops of Überlube into your palm to feel just how slippery it gets. It’s designed to feel thin and natural, just like the real thing, but the silicone formulation stays slick longer – so you can enjoy all sorts of hot, sweaty activities without having to stop or reapply. Überlube feels so good against your skin. Blended with Vitamin E, it’s perfect for use as a massage lubricant. Once the rubdown heats up, you can take your lubricated explorations even further. A little is all you need for endless nights of excitement. Ingredients: Dimethicone, Dimethiconal, Cyclomethicone, Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E)