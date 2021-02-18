UBeesize

Ubeesize Led Ring Light With Stand And Phone Holder

$35.99

Buy Now Review It

【2020 New Design】 This new 10’’ ring light features a touch pad in the front for brightness and color options, much easier to maneuver than its predecessors’ control panels. It offers luminance adjustment from 1-100%, and color temperature from 3000K-6000K (Warm to Cold), making it an ideal lighting solution for YouTubers, Photographers and Selfie Lovers. 【Safer & Brighter】 The included AC/DC adapter helps protect your safety while improving the ring light’s brightness by over 50% than other USB-powered models. It consumes little power and produces minimal heat, a great advantage when doing closeups and long-time shooting. 【Sturdy Tripod Stand】 Extending from 16" to 50", and tripod can be adjusted to any height within seconds as needed, short enough to stand on tabletop, tall enough to fit your height. This compact circle light set comes handy when you do makeup, artworks, beauty & fashion live streaming, video calls and more. 【Ultimate Compatibility】 The accompanying phone clamp and Bluetooth remote work well with Most Cell Phones, so it’s convenient start/stop recording without having to touch your phone. Also, you can mount your point-and-shoot camera directly on the halo ring light for high definition photos. 【Quality Good & Lifetime Service】 If you are wavering between a budget option or a pro option, just try this one. You get a quality ringlight set with upgraded features and lifetime money back promise. In the box: 1x Ring Light, 1x Tripod Stand, 1x Phone Holder, 1x AC/DC Adapter, 1x Bluetooth Remote Control, 1x Manual.