ASICS

Ub1-s Gel-kayano 14 Sneakers

$167.00 $116.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

The UB1-S GEL-KAYANO 14 sneakers are Bulgarian shoe designer Kiko Konstantinov's ASICS SportStyle debut as creative director. A contemporary reprise of the label's classic running shoes, they arrive in a striking pink, red and black mesh upper, and are set atop signature cushioning GEL® technology.