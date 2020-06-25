Under Armour

Ua Sportsmask

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Under Armour

Made with high-performance UA materials, designed to be worn all day & when playing sports. Structured design sits up off the face & lips for added comfort & breathability. Water-resistant outer shell features smooth, breathable spacer fabric. Anti-microbial treatment on the inside layer to help keep mask fresh. Polyurethane open-cell foam lets air through but makes it hard for moisture & sweat to pass. UA Iso-Chill fabric on interior lining & ear loops feels cool to the touch for as long as you wear it. Fabric is soft & smooth for next to face comfort & moves moisture from your mouth to the insert layer. Lining fabric extends up & is strategically shaped to lay flat across the bridge of your nose. Soft, adjustable nose bridge to secure it across the face. Stretchy ear loops & side panels for a more comfortable fit. Includes washable, anti-microbial carrying pouch with locker tag to mark your name or number. FIND YOUR SIZE: Use a flexible measuring tape to go from the bridge of nose to just past the ear canal (scroll down for size chart). Hand wash & lay flat to dry. Intended for daily wear & use in sports by healthy individuals. Non-medical & non-surgical mask, does not protect against viruses . 3-layer system meets WHO recommendation for fabric mask . If you feel uncomfortable while wearing: stop exercise, remove mask & if needed, seek medical attention. All sales are final. Outer layer: 100% Polyester. Insert: 100% Polyurethane. Interior/ear loops: 77% Nylon/23% Spandex. Imported