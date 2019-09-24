Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Sonic Connected
$110.00
$80.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Under Armour
Shop Under Armour for Women's UA HOVR Sonic Connected Running Shoes in our Womens Running Shoes department. Free shipping is available in US.
Featured in 1 story
12 Fitness Gadgets Under $100
by
Cory Stieg
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Brooks Running
Womens Transcend 3
$170.00
from
Brooks Running
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Under Armour Women's Speedform Apollo Vent Running Shoes
$79.99
from
Dick's Sporting Goods
BUY
DETAILS
Adidas
Adizero Adios Boost Shoes
$140.00
from
Adidas
BUY
DETAILS
Athletic Propulsion Labs
Prism
$195.00
from
Athletic Propulsion Labs
BUY
More from Under Armour
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Breathe Trainer
$80.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Rise
$100.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Apex
$140.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Play Up 3.0
$25.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
More from Sneakers
DETAILS
Vans
Classic Sneaker
$49.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Nike
Air Max Dia Sneaker
$120.00
$64.97
from
Nike
BUY
DETAILS
Simple
Micellar Cleansing Water Pouch
C$5.33
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Nike
V-love O.x. Sneaker
$100.00
$76.96
from
Nike
BUY
More from Fitness
30 Day Challenge
This 30-Day Pilates Workout Challenge Will Work Your Core 'T...
Ah, pilates. It’s not just for women from the ‘80s wearing neon spandex. It’s a versatile workout that’s good for posture, conditioning, and
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
Can't Afford A Trainer? These Are The Best Workout Apps
Hiring a personal trainer can be a major investment. The average cost for one is $50 per hour, according to WebMD, and oftentimes they are much more
by
Melissa Kravitz
Paid Content
Why This Activewear Set Is This Travel Expert's Secret Weapon
While travel is satisfying for the soul, that simultaneous sluggishness we feel when we’re away from home is inevitable. Our bodies are out of sync and
by
Jinnie Lee
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted