Under Armour

Ua Hovr™ Phantom/se

$140.00

Buy Now Review It

At Under Armour

NEUTRAL: For runners who need flexibility, cushioning & versatility. DIGITALLY CONNECTED: UAs Record Sensor technology tracks, analyzes & stores virtually every running metric so you know exactly what you need to do to get better. UA HOVR technology provides zero gravity feel to maintain energy return that helps eliminate impact step after step. Compression mesh Energy Web contains & molds UA HOVR foam to give back the energy you put in. Stretch, warp-knit upper is comfortable, stable & provides a durable but sock-like fit & feel. 3D molded midfoot panel with laser perforations for increased ventilation & a secure fit. Padded ankle collar with updated construction for added comfort & easier entry. External heel counter creates the ultimate in stable support. Ultra-breathable, SpeedForm 2.0 sockliner is built into the shoe with gender specific contours for extra protection & softer underfoot support. Full rubber outsole features unique knobbed texture for elevated traction & durability. Offset: 8mm. Weight: 8.75 oz. Imported