Gabi Fresh Swim x ELOQUII
U-wire Detail Bikini Top
$84.95
At Eloquii
Bikini top Fully lined Underwire support Removable straps Adjustable straps Functional neck tie S-hook closure Removable foam cups Cutout at front High stretch swim tricot U-wire detail at the front 92% Nylon / 8% Spandex Care: Rinse immediately after wearing. Hand wash cold with like colors with mild detergent. Do not twist or wring. Lay flat to dry. Import Item# 1640034