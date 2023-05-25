Gabi Fresh Swim x ELOQUII

U-wire Detail Bikini Top

$84.95

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

Bikini top Fully lined Underwire support Removable straps Adjustable straps Functional neck tie S-hook closure Removable foam cups Cutout at front High stretch swim tricot U-wire detail at the front 92% Nylon / 8% Spandex Care: Rinse immediately after wearing. Hand wash cold with like colors with mild detergent. Do not twist or wring. Lay flat to dry. Import Item# 1640034