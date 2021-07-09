PANDORA

U-shaped Hoop Earrings

$65.00

Set a modern mood with the U-shaped Hoop Earrings. These Sterling Silver earrings have a U-shaped band with a squared profile. The sides feature the Pandora logo, the insides have cut-out hearts and the front-facing outside edges are embellished half-way with clear cubic zirconia pavé framed by micro-beading. Wear them symmetrically with both polished sides or both pavé sides forward, or asymmetrically with one of each facing forward. Great for everyday style or stacking up your ear for a statement look. Collection Pandora Signature Metal Sterling silver Stone Cubic Zirconia Color Clear Product type Earrings Item 299488C01 Dimensions: Depth: 0.413in Height: 0.512in Width: 0.087in