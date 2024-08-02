Quince

U Hoops

$49.90

Buy Now Review It

At Quince

Crafted from 90% mulberry silk for luxe feel, and 10% spandex for a little stretch 19mm fabric weight for a premium drape and hand-feel Slim fit, consider sizing up for a more relaxed look Made with care in China Model is 5'8" and wearing our ivory, black, navy, burgundy, forest green, copper brown, eggplant and soft pink notch collar silk blouse in a size Small Model is 5'11" and wearing our powder blue in size Large Washable Oeko-Tex Certified Mulberry Silk