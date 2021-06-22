Sunday Riley

U.f.o. Ultra-clarifying Face Oil, 15 Ml

Clear your skin with Sunday Riley U.F.O. ultra-clarifying face oil. This medicated oil uses 1.5-percent salicylic acid to treat acne and blackheads quickly and effectively with a quick-drying formula to help you get on with your day. Tea tree oil and black cumin seed oil team up to purify your skin for a clearer complexion. Licorice root and hexylresorcinol help even your complexion by brightening skin discoloration. The formula is ideal for oily and acne-prone skin to clear out congested pores and give you a smoother complexion. Key Ingredients: Salicylic Acid 1.5%: Clears congested pores; treats and prevents acne and blackheads Tea Tree Oil And Black Cumin Seed Oil: Help purify the skin and supports clarity Licorice Root And Hexylresorcinol: Naturally brighten the appearance of dark spots Dimensions: 6.5 inches high x 2.5 inches wide x 2.5 inches deep.