Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Uniqlo
U Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-shirt
C$14.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
More from Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Ribbed High-rise Briefs
$6.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Women Ultra Stretch Long-sleeve Set
$29.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Heattech Leggings
$19.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Women Sweat Crew Neck Long-sleeve Pullover
$29.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted