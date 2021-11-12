Tzumi

Tzumi Ionvac- Lightweight Cordless Vacuum With Usb Charging

$49.99

At Macy's

The ionvac Cordless Vacuum cleaner is designed to pick up dust, debris, pet hair and dirt from the smallest crevices on any surface, hard floor or carpet. Its cordless function and incredible powerful suction make cleaning your carpet or car a breeze, great for tackling messes instantaneously. Choose from two different attachments, i.e. a crevice nozzle, or brush attachment for upholstered furniture and sensitive surfaces. The crevice nozzle allows you to clean in tight hard to reach places along the base of walls and in corners, gaps in car seats and furniture. The nozzles can easily be attached and removed for enhanced cleaning, while it's easy to clean dust collector and filter can be emptied instantly. Its built-in rechargeable battery allows you to charge it from any wall outlet or USB power source.