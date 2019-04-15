TYR

Tyr Solid Cutoutfit One Piece Swimsuit

$54.99 $46.74

Buy Now Review It

At Swim Outlet

Available in a variety of solid colors, the TYR Solid Cutoutfit One Piece Swimsuit features a relaxing open back design and a long-lasting Durafast One fabric. Add thin, flexible straps into the mix and you have a tried and true suit that will hold up to your toughest tasks.FabricDurafast One 100% Polyester.Fully lined.FeaturesDurafast One.20x longer lasting than traditional swimwear.100% Chlorine proof.4-Way stretch technology.UPF 50+ sun protection.Sizing & FitCutoutfit.Medium neckline.Sleek, flexible straps.Open back.Moderate leg cut.