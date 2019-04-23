Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Jade Trau
Typset Initial Ring - Yellow Gold
C$392.41
Buy Now
Review It
At Ylang23
This personalized initial ring from Jade Trau is a sweet sentiment. The thin gold band is perfect for everyday wear. Handcrafted in 14-karat yellow gold.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
We The Hatters
Spiral Ring
$85.00
from
We The Hatters
BUY
DETAILS
Luv Aj
The Ball Chain Ring Set In Silver Ox
$63.00
from
Luv Aj
BUY
DETAILS
A Peace Treaty
Turkbas Stacking Rings
$75.00
from
A Peace Treaty
BUY
DETAILS
Love Adorned
Double Garnet Ring
$54.00
from
Love Adorned
BUY
More from Jade Trau
DETAILS
Jade Trau
Typset Initial Ring
$280.00
from
Ylang23
BUY
DETAILS
Jade Trau
Hex Band
$2420.00
from
Jade Trau
BUY
More from Rings
DETAILS
Daniel Wellington
Classic Ring
$39.00
from
Daniel Wellington
BUY
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Ridge Cross Signet Ring
£85.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
The Modern Society
Yin Yang Ring
£130.00
from
The Modern Society
BUY
DETAILS
Anvil + Aura
Diamond Crescent Open Ring
$378.00
from
Free People
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted