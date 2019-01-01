Description & Fit
Presented in a nice fall weight because it’s fall so that would make sense, this T has a super cozy neck rib and no rib on the sleeves so they are free and don’t cramp your wrist's style. Nice easy fit, not super slim, but not oversized or boxy by any means.
Care
Machine wash this on gentle. Don't throw it in the dryer for a tumble. Line dry it instead, it'll prolong the life of the garment and also save energy too. Don't bleach. Don't dry clean. Iron if you want. Do it on high.