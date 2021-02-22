Svakom

Tyler Vibrating Cock Ring Double Pleasure For Couples

$29.99

❤Upgrade Stretchy Material - Made from environment friendly medical grade and body-safe silicone material. CE ,WEEE and ROHS certified. Ensure the comfort and to achieve the ideal pleasure. ❤Win-win adult toys for Couples - With nodules design and perfect ring size,the penis ring not only help to prolong a man's stamina, but also help in stimulating a woman' s clitoris.Suitable for couples' flirting. ❤Super Powerful yet Quiet Motor - 5 different powerful vibrating modes and speeds,means that you can enjoy 25 different pleasure,and it is whisper quiet to insure an more comfortable intimacy for both yourself and partner. ❤Full Silicone and Waterproof - Which means you can use her even under water.Enjoy wet fun and love in the bathtub or swimming pool and easy to clean. ❤USB Rechargeable Easily Anywhere - Quick charging and long-term usage gives you steady stream of stimulation.Bring you climax after climax.And it is portable for long travel and easy to charge anywhere.