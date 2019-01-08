Sara Miller

Tying The Knot: The Complete Wedding Organizer (wedding Planner)

$44.99

Buy Now Review It

Use this appealing organizer to turn your wedding dreams into reality!More than 100 pages of planning informationPlaces to record details about budget, parties, attire, invitations, wedding party, flowers and music, ceremony, reception, and honeymoonPlastic folders within each of the nine category sections to store and organize your papers, receipts, estimates, and samplesA three-ring binder that allows you to pop pages in and out or add your ownA flexible plastic cover that's durable, light, and bright--won't get lost!Measures 10-1/2'' wide x 11-1/2'' high x 1-7/8'' deep108 pages