Charles & Keith

Two-tone Top Handle Trapeze Bag

$76.00

Buy Now Review It

At Charles & Keith

Start with the classy beige-and-cream colour, add the timeless trapeze silhouette, and finish with the nifty top handle. What do you get? A tote that will live in your closet for a very long time. Amp up simple outfits when you style this attention-grabbing bag with pantsuits and pencil skirts.