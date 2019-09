Jil Sander

Two-tone Square-toe Leather Ballet Flats

£450.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

These black and brown ballet flats are shaped to a statement square toe – a signature at Jil Sander. They’re made from supple leather and set on a stacked wood-effect sole, complete with an elegant silver-tone metal ring encasing the ankle. Coordinate the two-tone palette with a pleated skirt.