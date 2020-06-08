CUSHNIE for Target

Two-tone Slip Dress

The Two-Tone Slip Dress from CUSHNIE exudes the perfect balance of timeless style and modern flair for a beautiful representation of Carly Cushnie's overall aesthetic. Cut in a midi length with an asymmetrical hem, this slip dress gets an extra touch of movement and definition from a side slit, gifting the modern woman with a graceful silhouette. The two-tone design in tan and lime green creates a bold, vibrant look, balanced with dainty spaghetti straps and a V-cut back. A draped neckline puts the finishing touch on this dress that falls beautifully over the figure.Carly Cushnie brings her artfully crafted designs and refined sense of minimalism to Target with this limited-edition dress collection. A red carpet favorite among many iconic women in Hollywood, the CUSHNIE aesthetic celebrates and empowers today’s modern woman with timeless silhouettes that achieve the perfect fit for the female form.