Maje

Two-tone Quilted Shell Jacket

$390.00 $195.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Maje's quilted shell jacket is one of those pieces that will actually make you look forward to the cold weather arriving (and will also be great for après-ski). The purple and white colorway feels really fresh and it has practical details such as side pockets and a detachable hood that can be unzipped through the middle. As our styling shows, one of the coolest ways to wear yours is over black.