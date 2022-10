Porte & Paire

Two-tone Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

$374.34

Editors’ Notes EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER. The Mary Jane silhouette is a classic that never dates, so you can expect to be wearing a pair like Porte & Paire's flats for years to come. Designed with a slim, adjustable strap at the arch, they're made from glossy leather and have slightly pointed, contrasting cap toes.