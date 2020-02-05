Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
BP.
Two Tone Hoop Earrings
$25.00
$14.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
There's plenty of hard choices but, with these gleaming earrings, deciding between goldtone or silvertone jewelry isn't one of them.
Need a few alternatives?
Bottega Veneta
Bamboo-effect Small Sterling-silver Hoop Earrings
£395.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Alighieri
Freshwater Pearl & Sterling Silver Drop Earrings
£250.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Bottega Veneta
Bamboo-effect Small Sterling-silver Hoop Earrings
C$710.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Alighieri
Freshwater Pearl & Sterling Silver Drop Earrings
C$375.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
More from BP.
BP.
Brushed Colorblock Scarf
$29.00
$9.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
BP.
Reversible Long Puffer Coat
$119.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
BP.
Faux Fur Ear Muffs & Colorblock Scarf Set
$49.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
BP.
Button Front Long Sleeve Crop Waffle Knit Top
$39.00
$9.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
More from Earrings
Lizzie Fortunato
Large Gold Mood Hoops
$105.00
from
The Helm
BUY
Bottega Veneta
Bamboo-effect Small Sterling-silver Hoop Earrings
£395.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Alighieri
Freshwater Pearl & Sterling Silver Drop Earrings
£250.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Paula Mendoza
Jarama Earrings
$450.00
from
Fivestory
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted