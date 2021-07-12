Luxor

Two-tier Pneumatic Standing Desk Converter (white Oak)

$159.95

Buy Now Review It

At B&H Photo Video

Convert a tabletop to a standing desk with the white oak Two-Tier Pneumatic Standing Desk Converter from Luxor. Featuring a two-tier shelf design, this converter has a lower shelf for a keyboard and mouse and an upper shelf, which is approximately 4" higher, for multiple monitors. The top shelf offers a 22.3 x 31.5" surface area, while the lower shelf has a 27.5 x 9.8" surface area. The converter comes with a pneumatic air cylinder that smoothly raises or lowers the shelves so you can work in either a sitting or a standing position. The maximum height adjustment is 15.8". The converter can support up to 35 lb of equipment.