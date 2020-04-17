Rabbit Wine

Prepare to be amazed—these two dynamos have quite a few tricks up their sleeves. First up: the corkscrew. It’s got a travel-friendly design (a favorite of waiters and sommeliers) and gets the wine flowing in two simple steps. Plus, with a foil cutter built right in, getting things started is a snap. Oh, and wait till you meet that wine stopper. Sure, it’ll keep your whites and reds fresher for longer, but take a gander at those colorful charms on top, and you’ll see it’s also ready to tell you whose glass is whose. Who knew so many handy tools could take up so little real estate?