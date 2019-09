Kate Spade

Two-piece Stripe Pajama Set

$78.00 $46.80

Buy Now Review It

At Saks Fifth Avenue

Comfy stripe pj set with feliine embroidery detailing. Machine wash. Imported.TOP Notch lapels. Long sleeves. Banded cuffs. Button front. About 26" from shoulder to hem. Polyester. SHORTSElasticized waist. Banded cuffs. Inseam, about 2.5". Polyester.