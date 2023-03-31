Tempt Me

Two Piece One-shoulder Tankini

$36.99

Buy Now Review It

85% Polyester, 15% Spandex Imported Pull On closure Hand Wash Only White Blue Stripe 2 Piece Tankini Bathing Suits for Women with Shorts: The Tempt Me high quality material is stretchy, durable and comfortable. Removable padded bra provides enough support. One shoulder strap goes across the breasts and the cut of the tankini top is asymmetrical, adding flattering elements to the swimsuit, which fits perfectly and is appropriate to wear in every occasion and ensures that you are still look sexy and elegant. The classy and ruched tankini top with tummy control is designed especially for chubby girls or young moms who want to be sexy, yet still cover all imperfections in the tummy area. Paring with our tankini bottom, this swimsuit will help you to catch everybody’s attention.