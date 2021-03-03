Yiiouneey

Two Piece High Cut Bandeau Bikini

$23.98

Buy Now Review It

❤❤Bikini Material: nylon,spandex.it is soft and comfortable for skin. ❤❤Bikini Size:L--US 14, XL--US 16,2XL--US 18 3XL-US 20. ATTENTION: According to Our Customer's Feedback,SIZE RUNS Big,Please Choose One Size Down ❤❤Bikini Feature:This bandeau bikini tops feature a soft strapless tube top and high cut triangle bottom, shows your curves perfectly. ❤❤Bikini Occasions:Perfect for SPA, swimming parties, tropical vacations, summer, beach & poor ❤❤This sexy leopard swimsuit durable and smooth inner stitching, offering the maximum support for the swimsuits. Smartest let cut and length. Cover perfectly the unwanted flaws while showing your beautiful feminine curves.