Eagles Nest Outfitters

Two-person Hammock

$69.95

Buy Now Review It

At Backcountry

With room for two, the Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Hammock is your own portable luxury lounger for the backyard, the beach, or the backcountry. The highly packable design stuffs down to the size of a softball, and the breathable woven nylon fabric supports up to 400 pounds. Tough carabiner attachments let you clip on to your anchor of choice, for a comfortable nap or for spending the night suspended.