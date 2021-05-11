Algoma Net Company

Two-person Folding Aluminum Chair

$82.00

Buy Now Review It

At Houzz

World's only folding aluminum chair designed to seat two adults or three children side by side. This lightweight chair is very strong with a weight capacity of 500 pounds. Seat height is 16 inches. Constructed of strong 600 denier polyurethane coated fabric mounted on a reinforced rust proof aluminum frame with wooden arm rests. Includes an adjustable shoulder strap for easy carrying, two drink holders that attach to armrests, and two attached convenience storage pouches. Folds easily to 4 inches wide for easy storage. Two person chair measures 37 inches wide (seat height is 16 inches) Seats 2 adults or 3 children comfortably Rust proof aluminum frame Wood arm rests Two removable drink holders that attach to arm rests Two zip on convenient storage bags Includes shoulder strap for easy carrying