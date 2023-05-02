Madewell

Two-pack Pressed Daisy Necklace Set

$44.00 $36.99

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Remember pressing daisies in books? We did it in a pendant necklace as an eternal floral accent for your fingers and added in a classic paperclip chain. Lengths: 15 1/2", 16". Gold-plated recycled brass, epoxy. Do Well: made using recycled factory scrap metals that would otherwise go to waste. Lobster clasp closure. Nickel-safe. Clean your jewelry after each wearing with a soft cloth. NK574