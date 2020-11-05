Phlemuns

Two-pack Blue Clouds Mask

$60.00

Pack of two cotton-blend poplin masks in tones of blue and white. Integrated wire at nose. Adjustable elasticized straps with tab-slot fastening. Silver-tone hardware. Approx. 8" full length x 5" height. 100% of net proceeds from the sale of this item will be donated to supporting COVID-19 relief efforts. This covering is non-medical grade and has not been tested or certified as personal protection equipment. It is not a protection mask of any kind. Face masks and face coverings are final sale and are not eligible for return or exchange. Supplier color: Blue/Clouds