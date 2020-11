Stila

Two Lucky Stars Eye Set

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Stila

Create your own luck with this starry-eyed duo. The set features – for the first time and in exclusivity – Glitter & Glow with a thinner, pin-point tip for precise application, so you can sparkle on with perfect ease. This brilliantly long-wearing, sparkle eye shadow is perfectly paired with Stila's legendary Smudge Stick: the smudge that won’t budge! The set includes: