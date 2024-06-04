Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Belts
Flaire & Co.
Two Layer Dainty Waist Chain
$25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Flaire & Co.
Need a few alternatives?
By Anthropologie
Raffia-wrapped Stretch Waist Belt
BUY
$60.00
Anthropologie
ASOS DESIGN
Belly Chain With Shell Charms
BUY
$15.99
ASOS
Sandro
Byzance Embellished Chain Belt
BUY
$125.00
Selfridges
Sandro
Byzance Embellished Chain Belt
BUY
£99.00
Selfridges
More from Flaire & Co.
Flaire & Co.
18k Gold Plated Adjustable Pearl Ring
BUY
$14.00
Flaire & Co.
Flaire & Co.
Dainty Heart Ring
BUY
$14.00
Flaire & Co.
Flaire & Co.
Celia Heart Chain Necklace
BUY
$23.00
Flaire & Co.
Flaire & Co.
Dainty Zodiac Gold Necklace
BUY
$22.00
Flaire & Co.
More from Belts
By Anthropologie
Raffia-wrapped Stretch Waist Belt
BUY
$60.00
Anthropologie
ASOS DESIGN
Belly Chain With Shell Charms
BUY
$15.99
ASOS
Sandro
Byzance Embellished Chain Belt
BUY
$125.00
Selfridges
Sandro
Byzance Embellished Chain Belt
BUY
£99.00
Selfridges
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted